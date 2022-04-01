Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Position Raised by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $59.40 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average is $57.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

