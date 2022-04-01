Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Trading Up 6.7%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) was up 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.82 and last traded at $18.54. Approximately 54,765 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,100,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.30.

The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $160,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,825 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $96,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,673 shares of company stock worth $1,060,085. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter worth $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 175.0% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

