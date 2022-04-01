Fear Achieves Market Cap of $4.18 Million (FEAR)

Fear (FEAR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Fear has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fear coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001378 BTC on major exchanges. Fear has a total market cap of $4.18 million and $1.52 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00037283 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00108518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Fear

FEAR is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

