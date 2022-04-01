Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,000 at Morgan Stanley

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,200 ($28.82) to GBX 2,000 ($26.20) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FQVTF. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Liberum Capital raised Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,650 ($21.61) to GBX 1,800 ($23.58) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BNP Paribas lowered Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and set a $1,870.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,217.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVTF remained flat at $$23.96 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.29.

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

