Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Shares Down 4.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $59.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Fidelity National Financial traded as low as $46.56 and last traded at $46.56. 64,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,235,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.84.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FNF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.43.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.