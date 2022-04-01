Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

FITB traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.53. 172,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,547,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.84. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

