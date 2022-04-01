Filecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $4.72 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $4.72 billion and $863.01 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $25.41 or 0.00055024 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 185,582,041 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

