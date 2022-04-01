Financial Comparison: Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) versus Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL)

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) and Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Titan Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Vivos shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Vivos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Titan Medical has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Titan Medical and Vivos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50 Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Titan Medical currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 659.30%. Given Titan Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Titan Medical is more favorable than Vivos.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and Vivos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A -78.42% -44.26% Vivos N/A N/A -119.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Titan Medical and Vivos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical $20.09 million 2.92 -$14.86 million ($0.16) -3.29 Vivos $10,000.00 2,271.74 -$2.53 million ($0.01) -6.63

Vivos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Titan Medical. Vivos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Titan Medical beats Vivos on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Medical (Get Rating)

Titan Medical, Inc. engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Vivos (Get Rating)

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

