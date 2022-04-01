Financial Enhancement Group LLC Acquires 2,043 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. FMC comprises about 1.1% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 22.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.93.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $131.13. 1,030,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $136.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $269,680.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

