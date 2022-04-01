Financial Enhancement Group LLC Acquires 933 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises approximately 1.8% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $10,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $33,124,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 137,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,236,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 523,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,626,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.17. 623,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,981. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.14 and a 200 day moving average of $282.08. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $249.70 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

