Financial Enhancement Group LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 147.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,324 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 4.66% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $22,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of FTLS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.77. The stock had a trading volume of 29,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,026. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.38. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.