Financial Enhancement Group LLC Boosts Position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Rating) by 21,840.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,262 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 36.03% of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 26,712 shares during the period.

Shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,624. ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09.

