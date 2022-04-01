Financial Enhancement Group LLC Cuts Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Innovative Industrial Properties makes up approximately 1.2% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $6,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded down $5.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 52.60 and a quick ratio of 52.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.49 and a 200-day moving average of $227.83. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.81 and a 12 month high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 153.51%.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

