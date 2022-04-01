Financial Enhancement Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,978 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF makes up about 1.2% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 0.59% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 4,275.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 677.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 37,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of MSOS stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $21.01. 1,793,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,504. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $44.38.

