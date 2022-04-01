Financial Enhancement Group LLC Increases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.7% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $228,567,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

