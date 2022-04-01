Financial Enhancement Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,904 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up about 1.6% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $9,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMFL. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 10,976 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth $1,145,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,431,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000.

Shares of BATS OMFL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.84. 63,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.00.

