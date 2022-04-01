Financial Enhancement Group LLC Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in American Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE AFG traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.22. 331,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.44 and a 1 year high of $150.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.37.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

American Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.