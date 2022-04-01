Financial Enhancement Group LLC Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 89,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned 0.16% of Global X Uranium ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 448.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA URA traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $26.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,869. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62.

