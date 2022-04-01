Financial Enhancement Group LLC Purchases 12,197 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.9% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $10,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 662.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.37. 2,809,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865,794. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.64. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $46.38.

