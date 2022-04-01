Financial Enhancement Group LLC Purchases 20,835 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 3.23% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $30,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 908,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,276,000 after purchasing an additional 79,609 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 637,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after acquiring an additional 139,165 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 368,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,684,000 after purchasing an additional 51,190 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 361,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 136,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.85. 74,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,625. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $66.32 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.10.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.