Financial Enhancement Group LLC Raises Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Qualys by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,032,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $2,494,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Qualys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QLYS traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.47. The stock had a trading volume of 341,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,084. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.97. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $1,274,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,700 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

