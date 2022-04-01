Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 276,223 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,223 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned 0.29% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $11,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $392,000.

NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $59.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,286. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.45 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

