Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 2,964 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 37,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.28. 2,957,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,197,087. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $56.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

