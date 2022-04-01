Financial Enhancement Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBB traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.21. 291,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,177. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $118.60 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

