Financial Survey: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) vs. Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Alpine Income Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 0 4 3 0 2.43 Alpine Income Property Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus target price of $25.83, indicating a potential upside of 5.53%. Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus target price of $20.70, indicating a potential upside of 10.10%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.2% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Alpine Income Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pebblebrook Hotel Trust -25.22% -5.86% -3.01% Alpine Income Property Trust 33.07% 4.86% 2.54%

Dividends

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays out -2.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out 136.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alpine Income Property Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Alpine Income Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Alpine Income Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $733.04 million 4.39 -$184.86 million ($1.80) -13.60 Alpine Income Property Trust $30.13 million 7.28 $9.96 million $0.79 23.80

Alpine Income Property Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpine Income Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alpine Income Property Trust beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

About Alpine Income Property Trust (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

