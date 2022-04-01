FintruX Network (FTX) Price Tops $0.0122

FintruX Network (FTX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. One FintruX Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. FintruX Network has a market cap of $1.16 million and $862.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003676 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00037121 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00109255 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
FintruX Network Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “
Buying and Selling FintruX Network
