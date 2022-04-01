First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Position Cut by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,282,406 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.28% of First Busey worth $34,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BUSE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Busey by 33.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in First Busey during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Busey by 102.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the period. 45.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BUSE stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 179,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,908. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.94.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.63%.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Busey in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

