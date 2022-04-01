First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,933.30

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,933.30 ($25.32) and traded as low as GBX 1,890 ($24.76). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 1,930 ($25.28), with a volume of 19,718 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDP. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The company has a market cap of £536.71 million and a PE ratio of 665.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,596.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,933.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64.

In other First Derivatives news, insider Seamus Keating purchased 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,735 ($22.73) per share, with a total value of £98,895 ($129,545.45).

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

