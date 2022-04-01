First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its price target dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AG. TheStreet downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

AG stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.58. 3,652,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,990,176. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -679.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. First Majestic Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

