First National Corp MA ADV Has $1.33 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,012,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after buying an additional 328,490 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after buying an additional 1,828,791 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $101.14. 44,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,108. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $100.73 and a one year high of $108.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

