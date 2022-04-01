First National Corp MA ADV Increases Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,155,000 after buying an additional 3,285,643 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,782,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,724,000 after buying an additional 2,411,340 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,349,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,218,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 804.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 822,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,486,000 after buying an additional 731,762 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,409,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,753. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.21. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $64.15.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.