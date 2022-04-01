First National Corp MA ADV Invests $1.67 Million in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. First National Corp MA ADV owned approximately 0.27% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

SCHJ stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,942. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $51.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average is $50.16.

