First National Corp MA ADV Raises Holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV owned approximately 2.22% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 100.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 88,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XCEM traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $30.59. The stock had a trading volume of 25,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,552. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.81. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52-week low of $28.38 and a 52-week high of $34.13.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.