First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,031 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 18.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.6% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.20.

Shares of FRC opened at $162.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

