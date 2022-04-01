First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,352,091 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 135,170 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up 2.1% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.77% of First Republic Bank worth $279,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,375,954,000 after buying an additional 397,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,049,000 after buying an additional 84,241 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,922,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,433,000 after buying an additional 130,514 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,999,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,743,000 after buying an additional 145,645 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,406,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,305,000 after buying an additional 83,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.01. 12,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.20. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

FRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $212.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.20.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

