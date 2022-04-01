First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Trading Up 1.2%

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Rating) shares were up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $116.13 and last traded at $116.07. Approximately 214,374 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 57,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.66.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.39 and a 200 day moving average of $116.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $51,000.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

