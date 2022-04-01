Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.84 and last traded at $16.84. 5,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 2,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.90.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FSPKF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (FSPKF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Receive News & Ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.