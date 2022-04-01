Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.84 and last traded at $16.84. 5,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 2,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.90.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FSPKF)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

