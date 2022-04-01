Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $41.40

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.40 and last traded at $41.86, with a volume of 441443 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.40.

FBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.79.

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.33 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.41%.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.