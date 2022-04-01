Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,900 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 153,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 261.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 130,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.21. 60 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,019. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.39. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
