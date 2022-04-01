Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,900 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 153,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 261.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 130,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.21. 60 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,019. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.39. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.