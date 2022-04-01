Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Shares Up 5.8%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.56. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71.

Fletcher Building Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRCEF)

Fletcher Building Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of building materials. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Other. The Building Products segment supplies building products used both commercially and in residential markets.

