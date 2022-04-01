Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.29

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.29 and last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flight Centre Travel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

