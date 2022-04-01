Flow Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $170.42 Million (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $7.30 or 0.00015586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flow has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. Flow has a market cap of $2.61 billion and $170.42 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00047655 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.79 or 0.07433536 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,792.82 or 0.99958913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00055813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00046960 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 357,722,074 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

