Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

FLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Fluor by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Fluor by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Fluor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

FLR stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.69. 1,920,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,790. Fluor has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.82.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluor will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

