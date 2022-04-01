Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.08. Focus Graphite shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 132,021 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.62 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Focus Graphite Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the CÃ´te Nord region of QuÃ©bec.

