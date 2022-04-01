Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,216,809 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.20% of Foot Locker worth $183,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FL. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 623.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FL. Williams Capital raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

