Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Lowered to $25.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 47.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on F. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.62.

NYSE F opened at $16.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,162.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 2,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

