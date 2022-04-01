Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up 1.8% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Fortinet by 127.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.30.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $3.38 on Friday, reaching $338.36. The company had a trading volume of 28,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,345. The firm has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.50 and a 1 year high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

