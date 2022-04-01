Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,731 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in FOX by 367.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in FOX by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

