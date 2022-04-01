Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,716,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 262,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.47% of Franklin Street Properties worth $28,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSP. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 526,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Research analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

