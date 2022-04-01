Frax (FRAX) Achieves Market Cap of $2.69 Billion

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $2.69 billion and $23.73 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Frax has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,690,095,598 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

